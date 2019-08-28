GREAT FALLS - After considering public input over the months and talking among themselves in Wednesday’s public hearing, Cascade County officials unanimously gave conditional approval to a permit for a cheese production facility.
Members of the Cascade County Planning Department (CCPD) and county Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBOA) created a list of 17 requirements for the cheese processing plant to meet before it can open its doors for business.
"I just wanted to be a little bit broader regarding our consideration of what we took into account," said Michelle Levine, a vice chairperson with ZBOA. Levine brought up some of the environmental concerns at the hearing, including the potential pollution of ground water and air quality.
Some include limiting business hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, working with state departments to monitor air and groundwater quality, as well as creating roads nearby that would give access to emergency vehicles.
Additionally, construction of the facility must be up to state code, and no livestock can stay on the property.
Brett Doney, the president and CEO of Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) said he's glad the project got approval, but that he’s not too fond of some of the requirements for Big Sky Cheese.
"Some of the restrictions are a cause of great concern for Cascade County,” said Doney. “We think they're overly strict.”
GFDA closed an over $2 million bridge loan to Big Sky Cheese back in July to help the facility get off the ground.
For many in the county, the facility’s permit application has been a rather controversial topic since Madison Food Park LLC applied back in April. Over time, the county has received countless feedback on the project through its months-long public comment period.
While some have been for the project and a few remained neutral, around 56% of the comments were against Big Sky Cheese, according to ZBOA.
In addition to environmental concerns, another common worry was the project potentially being a foot in the door for a slaughterhouse. However, officials with the Cascade County Planning Department (CCPD) said those who originally applied for that facility have since withdrawn the application.
Currently, there is no timeline on the facility's construction or when it will open to the public. Moving forward, county officials and GFDA are working towards getting the remaining permits for the cheese processing plant before it can move to its next step.