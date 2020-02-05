Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, EXCEPT 12 TO 24 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. INCREASED AVALANCHE DANGER IS POSSIBLE ACROSS STEEP MOUNTAIN TERRAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&