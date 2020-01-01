GREAT FALLS - Despite some light snowfall, the past month has been uncommonly warm with similar conditions to the 2018 and 2019 winter season. With that in mind, could this mean we’re in for a repeat of last February's bitter cold and snow?
From then to at least April 2019, sheets of snow and ice covered the streets. It was hard to drive anywhere with the slick roads, which led to a few car crashes. Even parking was a struggle, since it was easy to get stuck if you weren't careful.
While the Electric City is still expecting more winter conditions in the months to come, weather experts from the National Weather Service said we could be in for a more typical season in the months to come thanks to possibly dry breaks in between.
“There's no reason to expect that we'll be moving into a six week period of extreme weather like we did encounter during last February," said Paul nutter, a meteorologist at the Great Falls branch of the NWS.
That's not to say you shouldn't get rid of your winter coat though. If you plan on traveling, you're encouraged to prepare a winter safety kit for your car just in case you come across snow, fog or other driving hazards on the roads.
For more weather information on the go, you can always download ABC Fox Montana’s Weather Authority App on the Google Play and Apple App stores.