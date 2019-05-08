Cooking spray safety: What you need to know

GREAT FALLS- You may want to think twice about using the cooking spray in your family’s kitchen cabinets.
According to the Chicago Tribune, six cases have been filed against Conagra Brands’ after several of their cooking sprays including, “Pam” exploded while being used leaving people across the United States severely burned and injured.
According to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries canned aerosol can overheat, then explode, and result in a fire even if they’re safely being used and stored.
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is urging you to look and see if your product is “flammable”. Meaning- it could be hazardous since it’s pressurized and possibly contains butane or propane. Check your workplace and house for flammable items. If you have them, make sure they are stored in a safe place. If you use cooking spray, apply it away from heat.
We also reached out to Conagra Brands for a comment, but haven’t heard back as of news time.
According to Vaughn Fire & Rescue VFD, even aerosol cans like bear spray have chemicals like Capsaicin that are flammable and can ignite a flame if left out in the heat. Meaning, firefighters say it won't necessarily start a fire until the flame catches on to materials like wood or paper.
Firefighters say make sure you check the labels on aerosol cans to see it if it says "flammable".