The Converge project began as a play earlier this year, meant to share the stories of students in the area.
Now, the project is going behind the scenes; giving viewers an inside look at what it takes to successfully put on the production.
In addition to this, the community will have a chance to interview parents, students and other participants associated with the project.
“I was shocked when I went through the interviews with Sarah. Just story after story of all these challenges these young people are facing,” says Tim Ljungger, the Converge filmmaker.
He hopes that this will be the first of many viewings of the film, saying his ultimate goal is to help inspire others.