GREAT FALLS- Fox Farm Road will be closed for three days for continuing construction associated with the Water Crossings the Upper Missouri River & Sun River project.
A release from the City of Great Falls says Fox Farm Road will be closed between Juniper Drive and Park Garden Road from October 12 at 7:00 am to October 15 at 7:00 am.
Residents will be able to access the road.
For more information you can contact Randy Foster with the HDD Company at 970-889-1239, Rob Skawinski with United Materials at 406-453-7692, Dustin Nett with TD&H Engineering at 406-761-3010, or Rick Johnson with the City of Great Falls at 406-771-1258.