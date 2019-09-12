Construction work re-routing commute along east side of Upper River Rd.

GREAT FALLS- For folks living near Upper River Rd., their commute to and from work could be a little different.
That’s because the city said a new 24-inch water main is being installed along the east side of Upper River Rd.
They said it'll extend from the north side of Blanchard Rd. through the intersection of 19th Ave. S. and into Verde Park.
Because of this, the city said, the intersection of 19th Ave. S. and Upper River Rd. is closed to cars. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Upper River Rd.
The city added they have a contract with The HDD Company to install water main crossings under the Missouri and Sun River.
The city says speeds are now reduced in the construction area. This work will be happening until at least September 25th weather permitting.