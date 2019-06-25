GREAT FALLS - You've probably experienced a back up on Tenth Avenue south near exit Zero.
Workers have traffic down to one lane in each direction.
Drivers can still make it through, but speeds have been reduced for everyone's safety.
Sky line drive North West is also seeing construction work.
It's been closed with detour signs re-routing drivers down Twenty-Second Avenue North West towards Riverview b and Division Road.
Travel authorities are asking drivers to be aware and slow down when entering construction zones with so many projects going on around Great Falls.