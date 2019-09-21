HELENA- For anyone traveling on I-15 through the Gates of the Mountains area, construction work has one-lane traffic throughout the canyon.
Lewis and Clark County Sherriff’s office posted to their Facebook that the Montana Department of Transportation contractors is now working throughout the canyon.
Montana road report says a 10-food wide-load restriction is in place and wide loads will only be escorted through the construction Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The project is expected to be done in early October and drivers should continue to use extra caution when taking Exit 0 into Great Falls to enter the Marketplace area and 14th Street Southwest.