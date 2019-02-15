Despite the frigid cold weather, many people are still working outdoors.
One career field in particular is construction.
While they do prepare in the warmer months by getting most of the walls and roof up, you can still feel the bitter cold and wind chill.
Plus, much of their equipment is still exposed to the cold winter elements.
When we first hit sub-zero temperatures, the construction crew at Great Falls High decided to take the week off in hopes that temperatures would once again reach above zero.
Sadly, that hasn’t been the case.
Now, they’re out braving the cold once again to keep things on schedule.
Wearing layers upon layers of clothing, construction crews brave the winter weather each and every day the best they can.
“As with everything when it’s below zero, everything slows down. So our crews have been smaller, the work we’re putting in place has been less, but we’re pushing through to try to hit our final date of October,” explains Aaron Wall, the GFHS construction project manager.
Aaron continued to explain that the biggest victim of the cold isn’t their equipment, but rather the men and women working in it.
If you happen to pass by a construction area or crew member, consider giving them a thank-you for their hard work and dedication.