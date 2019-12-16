A local family-owned construction company in Great Falls has hung up their building equipment after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year.
We first heard about the new development earlier this month after looking into the hotel project near Fox Farm Road.
Town pump representatives confirmed to our reporters that the original contractor Talcott construction has gone bankrupt.
The most recent project to be affected is the Town Pump Hotel Project that started last April.
Currently, this project will have to be given a new contractor and a team of sub-contractors to get back underway.
A new finish date for the hotel is up in the air until this new team is formed.
When we tried to reach out to the construction company this is what we heard on their mainline.
“We’re sorry the number you are trying to reach has been disconnected,” the recording on what was once Talcotts Main Office Number.
The links to their website have also been disconnected and we haven’t been able to make contact with the owner for comment on any other projects they had been contracted for.