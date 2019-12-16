Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...EASTERN PORTIONS OF CASCADE COUNTY, NOT INCLUDING THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS, AND ALL OF JUDITH BASIN COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD LEAD TO SOME LANE BLOCKAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN