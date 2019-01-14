Construction at Great Falls High School is well underway and according to Great Falls Public Schools, a milestone was hit last week in the construction process.
Crews were able to complete the slabs on grade last week, which essentially is a floating slab foundation. This week, work begins on the interior wall.
In weeks past, construction on the Great Falls High School steel structure has been hindered due to high wind speeds. That has been able to resume due to calmer weather.
Meanwhile, the demolition of Longfellow Elementary has been planned for the end of February or early March.
The new building will have several features, including a community health clinic that will be open to the public. Those hours have not yet been set.
GFPS has also received their certificate of occupancy for North Middle School. Construction has been taking place there to fix the foundation.