CONRAD- Conrad Public Schools and the Pondera Medical Center were instructed to lockdown as a precaution Friday afternoon, the lockdown having since been lifted.
The Conrad Police Department instructed all schools to lockdown at around 1:35 pm according to Conrad Public Schools’ Facebook.
The lockdown was released at 1:51 pm.
City of Conrad Acting Chief of Police Dustin Kirkbride said there was no imminent threat, but due to the nature, city police and Montana Highway Patrol were called to respond.
Kirkbride said threats were made with a discussion of a weapon this afternoon.
The suspect has been arrested.
Nobody was hurt.