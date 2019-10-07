GREAT FALLS – Connections 101 is a program that works with students over fourteen weeks to help them narrow down which career path is right for them.
This free program gives students a chance to discover not only what they want to do but who they want to be.
A coordinator says the program is designed to cater to students' specific needs.
“To help individuals find within themselves sometimes they come to us and sometimes they don’t have that belief in themselves that they can do whatever it is that they're thinking about in their mind that it is its magical to help them with those skills to have them realize they can accomplish this” said Tammie Hickey, Program Coordinator, Career and College Readiness Center.
Over the first six weeks of the program, students will select a career field, and in week seven they will get take introductory courses focused in that field.
If you are interested in becoming involved with this program you can reach out to the career and college readiness center at Great Falls College MSU.