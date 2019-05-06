Getting healthcare to people in rural areas is something Congressman Greg Gianforte addressed when he visited Benefis Health Services this morning.
Doctors, nurses and other hospital officials voiced their concerns about staffing, especially the lack of resources, when it comes to helping those with behavioral health needs.
Gianforte serves on the House Energy and Commerce Board and is highly invested in making sure affordable health care is available to the public.
In fact, it's something he says still needs across the state.
“Really our focus is on reducing healthcare costs, also, increasing access. I'm particularly interested to see how Benefis is using telemedicine to provide specialty service to our rural communities,” explains Congressman Gianforte.
Before he heads back to D.C. in the morning, Gianforte also spent some time in Choteau and Conrad, getting a closer look at rural healthcare.