Concerns about the West Nile Virus continue in Montana
GREAT FALLS- The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) reported last week that the West Nile Virus was confirmed in mosquito samples in three Montana counties.
Health officials said if you get the West Nile Virus once, there's a very small chance you'll get it again.
DPHHS said no one has tested out this theory for sure, but they add there's still a possibility of those who've gotten the virus around 20-years-old getting it again in later on in their life when their immune system has weakened.
Bowen Trystianson, a Public Health Nurse with DPHHS said there are a lot of people who are immune to the virus without knowing it. This is partly because people aren't tested for the virus routinely since it can be costly.
"In Montana and Cascade County the potentials have been exposed,” said Trystianson. “We had a pretty heavy West Nile Virus season last year and so once people start showing up with symptoms there's pretty much a guarantee that there's a handful of people out there who were infected and showed nothing.”
DPHHS said the West Nile Virus is a vector-borne disease. This means for someone to get it they must be bitten by an infected mosquito.
Here in Montana, no cases of the West Nile Virus have been found in a person, but health officials said other states across the country do have active cases of the virus.
If you're traveling inside or outside of Montana, health officials warn people to be careful and take precaution by doing things like making sure you're wearing DEET (diethyltoluamide) bug spray.
If you want to learn more about the West Nile Virus click here.
