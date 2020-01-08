Companies informed about cybersecurity

Great Falls- Any company doing business with the federal government, for example the United Technologies Corporation, are now required to have a cybersecurity plan in place.
Without it you're not only putting your business at risk, but you customers too. Tyler Menzales with GFDA tells us you also risking a lot of Money.
"..And there are fines for this sort of thing, so if there's a small business who doesn't have a cybersecurity plan in place and they get hacked there exposing themselves not only to leaking, sensitive information but also to a host of fines," says Menzales.
The GFDA and the Great Falls Small Business Development Center are hosting a webinar on how to get you and your business protected.
Its starts tomorrow at 11 AM and only runs about a half hour. If you can't make that, the doors of the GFDA are open for one-on-one meetings. Just click this link to sign up. https://mtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/4357