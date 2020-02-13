In tonight's Community Spotlight, Sandi Filipowicz and Leila Mahler stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming YWCA salute to Women event.
Nominations are currently open for women who inspire you, and close on Feb. 28th. The Annual Salute to Woman Awards will be presented on Saturday, May 2.
For more information and for the application form, you can visit the YWCA Great Falls website here.
Please mail or deliver nominations to:
YWCA Salute to Women Selection Committee
220 2nd St. N
Great Falls, MT 59401