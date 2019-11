Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...LIBERTY, CHOUTEAU, HILL AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...LIGHT SNOW OVER NORTH CENTRAL MT TONIGHT... WIDESPREAD LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT MUCH OF NORTH CENTRAL MT OVERNIGHT. NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS BY MORNING OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN SOME AREAS. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN A MILE AT TIMES. EXPECT ROADWAYS TO BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY.