In tonight's Community Spotlight, Lacey Gallagher stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming Winter Trails Day event, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 1st at the Silver Crest Recreation Area.
The day features free snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, with trails and excursions planned for everyone in the family.
Lunch, coffee and snacks will be available while supplies last.
Registration is required, and opens on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd at 6:00pm.
For more information and to register, head to Get Fit Great Falls' website.