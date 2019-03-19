In tonight's Community Spotlight, Duane Braaten stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about this week's happenings for Western Art Week in Great Falls.
Events through the C.M. Russell Museum include:
- C.M. Russell Heritage Award Dinner (March 20th)
- Russell Skull Society of Artists Suites (March 21-23rd)
- Art Preview Party (March 21st)
- Art in Action (March 22nd)
- First Strike Friday Night Auction (March 22nd)
- Russell Educational Symposium (March 23rd)
- Russell Runway Show (March 23rd)
- Russell Art Auction (March 23rd)
For more information about the events, head over to the C.M. Russell Museum website.