C.M. Russell Museum

Photo Courtesy: cmrussell.org

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Duane Braaten stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about this week's happenings for Western Art Week in Great Falls. 

Events through the C.M. Russell Museum include:

  • C.M. Russell Heritage Award Dinner (March 20th)
  • Russell Skull Society of Artists Suites (March 21-23rd)
  • Art Preview Party (March 21st)
  • Art in Action (March 22nd)
  • First Strike Friday Night Auction (March 22nd)
  • Russell Educational Symposium (March 23rd)
  • Russell Runway Show (March 23rd)
  • Russell Art Auction (March 23rd)

For more information about the events, head over to the C.M. Russell Museum website

