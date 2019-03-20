Community Spotlight: Western Art Rodeo Association

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Jeff Wolf and Russ Larsen from the Western Art Rodeo Association stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about a brand new show coming to Western Art Week.
The event is "live action," in which artists compete against each other for recognition and cash prizes after displaying their artwork in front of judges.
The shows will take place on Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, March 23rd from noon-1:00pm at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. Admission is free.
For more information, head over to their website.