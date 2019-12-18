In tonight's Community Spotlight, Gary Owen stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about some last minute volunteer opportunities for people in the community.
Ideas include scraping off your coworker's car, shoveling snow for your neighbor, wrapping presents for the Children's Receiving Home, or packing boxes of food for St. Vincent.
To make things a little easier, United Way of Cascade County has created a volunteer calendar that you can view here.
For more information, head to United Way's website.