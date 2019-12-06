In tonight’s community spotlight Helena and Larry of Moms Against Gun Violence stopped by the KFBB studios to talks about their vigil to remember all victims of gun violence.
The vigil will be Saturday, December 14 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Great Falls College MSU Heritage Hall, 2100 16th Ave S.
Speakers at the event will address suicide prevention, school safety and provide information on how to take collective action to prevent gun violence.
For more information on the event, you can visit the event page on Facebook here.