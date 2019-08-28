In tonight's Community Spotlight, Bill Garberg & Wally McManigle stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Vets4Vets Stand Down" in Great Falls.
This year's event will take place on September 5th-6th, from 10:00am-5:00pm both days at Montana Expo Park's Mercantile Building.
The days will offer free services to vets, including job services, legal advice, social security help, haircuts, physical therapy consultations, and much more.
Guest Speaker Jill stephenson will also be presenting.
For more information, head over to their Facebook Page.
Special thanks to their sponsors, Opportunities inc., Great Falls College -MSU, Sam’s Club, MSU School of Nursing, Pepsi Cola of Great Falls, D.A. Davidson, Bleskin Motor Company, Lithia Montana Academy of Salons, CHS, Starbucks, Scheels, Frontline AG, Steel Ect., Jimmy Flipowicz, KRTV, Bobs Mini Storage, Superior Business Equipment, Montana DPHHS, VBOC, Clarks Orthopedic, Staybridge Suites, Cambridge Place, RPG Coffee, Electric City Roller Grrls, Center for Montana Health, North 40, Loenbro, Blackfeet Nation AG Committee, Jill Stephenson, Melony Butler- Eagle’s Hearing Nest, Christiaens Meats, Inc., and McClean Animal Adoption Center.