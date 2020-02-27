In tonight's Community Spotlight, Katie Richmond with the Great Falls Public Library, and Jan Thomson, the Vice President of the Genealogy Society, stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about resources for the 2020 Census.
They say the census is important to fill out because it means more money and more representation for Montanans.
The library is a resource to help folks answer questions about the census and provide free computer access to fill it out online.
For more information about the census, head to their website. You can also call the library at 453-0349.