In tonight's community spotlight, United Way of Cascade County stopped by the studio to talk about the organization's 50th year of being in Cascade County.
To celebrate, UWCC will have two events coming up. One will be a family-friendly event free and open to the public on September 28th. A community appreciation dinner will also take place sometime in November.
According to Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski, UWCC has helped 25,000 people every year in the 50 years they've been in operation.
For more information about UWCC and the work they're completing in the area, head to their website.