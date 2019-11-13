In tonight's Community Spotlight, Kim Skornogoski stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about United Way of Cascade County's ongoing fundraising efforts.
This year, they're hoping to raise $1.25 million, and so far businesses have made up 60 percent of those donations. They're now turning to the public for the rest.
According to their website, "United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community."
