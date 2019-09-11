In tonight's Community Spotlight, Kim Skornogoski stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about United Way of Cascade County's ongoing fundraising campaign.
Each year, UWCC works to raise money, with most of the donations coming from employees who give out of their paychecks. A group of volunteers then decides where the funds will go.
Last year, UWCC was $500,000 short of the funding requests made by local nonprofits seeking grants.
Besides their ongoing fundraising efforts, UWCC is also celebrating 50 years of giving in the community. They're hosting a "Family Fun Fest" on Sept. 28th from 10:00am-2:00pm at Lion's Park. For more information about the event, head to their Facebook event. For more information about United Way, head to their website.