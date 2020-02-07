In tonight's Community Spotlight, Linda Boatman stopped by the KFBB studios to promote her new children's book, "Torgy the Tractor."
Focusing on family, hard work and agriculture, Boatman's book is illustrated by Ray Kelly.
She will be holding a book signing on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 11:00 am at the Great Falls Barnes and Noble.
"Torgy the Tractor" will be available at Barnes and Noble, Walmart.com and Amazon in both hardcover and softcover.
For more information or to purchase a book to be mailed to your home, call 406-453-1453.