In tonight's Community Spotlight, Sam Stutzman with Toby's House stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about an upcoming fundraiser for the new organization.
Toby's House is looking for pledges from local businesses to participate in their calendar sales. Every business that gives $300 towards the organization will be featured in one month of the calendar, along with an advertisement for their organization.
Pledges need to be collected within the next two weeks. For more information, head to their website.