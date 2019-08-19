Community Spotlight: Ryan United
Anchor/Reporter

In tonight's Community Spotlight, we talk about an upcoming benefit for "Ryan United." 

The event will take place at the Crown Lounge and Casino in Great Falls, starting at 11:00am on August 24th and wrapping up at 10:00pm. 

The day will feature a silent auction, live music, microbrews, 50/50 drawings and more. 

Proceeds from the auctions and 50/50 will go towards Ryan United, which is a non profit organization formed in memory of eight year old Ryan VanLuchene, who was abducted and murdered by a repeat sex offender while playing in his backyard in Libby, MT. 

For more information about the event, head over to their Facebook event

