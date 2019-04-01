In tonight's Community Spotlight, Jamie Marshall and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about this year's NoMore Violence Week in Great Falls.
The week of events takes place April 1st-April 5th, and is hosted by Great Falls College MSU. It will feature information for everyone, including trauma, substance abuse, healthy relationships, and even a special presentation on Wednesday evening from Sheriff Slaughter about preventing violence in the digital age.
For more information and for a full list of events, head to their Facebook page.