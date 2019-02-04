In tonight's Community Spotlight, Bill McDaniel with the Great Falls Snowmobile Club stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Sweetheart Dessert Auction" taking place in Great Falls this week.
The night will take place on Wednesday, February 6th at 7:00pm at the VFW located on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.
Pulled pork will be served, and guests are asked to bring a side to share and a dessert to be auctioned off.
You are also encouraged to bring one food item to donate to the food bank. For more information, check out the Great Falls Snowmobile Club's Facebook page.