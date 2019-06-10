Community Spotlight: Summer Read 6

In tonight's Community Spotlight, representatives from Great Falls Public Schools stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about the Super Summer Read 6 Program.
The program provides up to six free books for the summer at multiple locations and times throughout Great Falls.
Times vary from day time to evening, and dates run June 11th-August 22nd. The book truck will be at multiple locations, including Parkdale Hall, Giant Springs School, Rhodes Park, Pinski Park, Morningside, Lewis & Clark, Sunnyside Elementary, and much more!
For more information and a full schedule of times/locations, visit the GFPS website.