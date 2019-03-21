In tonight's Community Spotlight, Steve Tilleraas stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about the upcoming shows for the Studio 706 Artist Guild Show & Sale.
This year's shows will take place in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center in Great Falls. Shows are Thursday, March 21st from 5-9, Friday, March 22nd from 10-8, and Saturday, March 23rd from 10-7.
The shows will feature scholarship opportunities, raffle tickets, and gift baskets.
For more information about Studio 706 or this weekend's events, head to their website.