In tonight's Community Spotlight, Cross Country Coaches Nathan Gregier and Bob Stingley stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming Cross Country Meet in Great Falls.
The meet is taking place at Eagle Falls Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 26th. The first race is scheduled to start at 11:00am.
Organizers are expecting 1,200 athletes to participate, and about 5,000 spectators. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, head to the Montana High School Association website.