Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 75 MPH AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, LIGHT WEIGHT TRAILERS, AND CAMPER TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&