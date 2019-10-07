In tonight's Community Spotlight, Cathy Korona and several members of the Sparkettes of Montana stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about their upcoming "Trail of Terror" season starting this weekend.
The "Trail of Terror" will be happening every weekend in October and the first weekend of November, running from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. The trail is located at 4800 10th Avenue South.
All profits go back into helping the Sparkettes of Montana, and volunteers are always needed. For more information, head to their Facebook Page.