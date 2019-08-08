Community Spotlight: Shakespeare in the Parks

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Kevin Asselin stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Shakespeare in the Parks" performance in Great Falls.
This year's show will take place on Friday, August 9th at 6:00pm at the University of Providence. The troupe will also be performing in Fort Benton, Choteau, Havre and Conrad.
The show is completely free and family-friendly.
This is the 47th Season of the production, with this year's season dedicated to Montana Veterans.
For more information, head to their website.