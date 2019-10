Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET IN THE SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, HELENA, OR WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN

...HEAVY SNOW BANDS WILL IMPACT THE PLAINS INTO THE CENTRAL MONTANA MOUNTAINS... AT 425 PM MDT, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 20 MILES NORTHWEST OF AUGUSTA TO 10 MILES SOUTHWEST OF GREAT FALLS TO 5 MILES NORTH OF DENTON. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, CHOTEAU, CASCADE, STANFORD, FAIRFIELD, BELT, GERALDINE, DENTON, HOBSON, MOORE, HIGHWOOD, BLACK EAGLE, GEYSER, FORT SHAW, FORT SHAW, AUGUSTA, WOLF CREEK, POWER, CARTER AND NEIHART. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO A HALF MILE OR LESS IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE IMPACTED AREA. PLEASE MONITOR LOCAL MEDIA OUTLETS AND THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.