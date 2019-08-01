Community Spotlight: Procraft Car Show

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Steve Howard of Procraft CARSTAR and Merle Travis with the Merle Travis Band stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Hot Rods, Cold Brews and Smokin' BBQ 2019" event.
The day will take place on Saturday, August 10th from 10am-6:00pm at Procraft CARSTAR located at 917 Central Avenue.
The event will feature live music, BBQ, and some classic cars. All proceeds from the event go towards support MT First Responders and MT Veterans.
For more information about the event, be sure to head over to their Facebook Page.