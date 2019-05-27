Community Spotlight: Pasta, Painting and Picasso

In tonight's Community Spotlight, members of the Church of Incarnation stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about their upcoming event, "Pasta, Painting and Picasso: An Offer You Can't Refuse."
From the event's Facebook Page, the night will feature: "An interactive dinner and acrylic painting event. We begin with a scrumptious chicken parmigiana dinner, followed by a step-step- painting tutorial with Sarah Justice, the Education Director at the Paris Gibson Square Museum."
Cost is $40/person or $55/couple. Registration is encouraged. Please call Sarah at 505-919-8321