In tonight's Community Spotlight, Sarah Justice with Paris Gibson Square stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about upcoming events at the Square.
On Friday, Jan. 10th at 5:30pm, folks can enjoy "Picturing Paradise" with Rebecca Davis, who will be speaking about Cuadros (pictures) made of fabric by Peruvian women.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15th at 7:30pm, visitors can learn how to communicate art through music at "A Thoughtful Response" with the Great Falls Symphony Cascade String Quartet.
And finally, the Square's annual "Chefs, Champagne and Art" will be on Saturday, Feb. 1st at 5:00pm.
For more information about events, make sure to head to their website.