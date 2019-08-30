In tonight’s Community Spotlight, Great Falls High School teacher Cortni Harant discussed the opening of the school's Dahl Gallery. Blackfeet/Cree Artist Lyle Omeasoo is presenting his work publicly at the at Great Falls High School starting September 6, and everyone is invited to help celebrate.
The event will feature authentic music, dancing, and food.
The opening reception will start at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 6, with a Fry Bread dinner, then Drumming and Dancing and an artist’s talk at 6:00 P.M.
The gallery will display the works through October 4.