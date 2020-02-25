In tonight's Community Spotlight, Michael Lefuel with United Way of Cascade County stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "No Smile Left Behind & Community Health Fair," sponsored by Great Falls College MSU and Healthy Lives Vibrant Futures.
This year's fair takes place Saturday, Feb. 29th from 9:00am-3:00pm at GFCMSU. It will feature free dental and health care.
For more information, head to United Way's website, or call GFC MSU Dental at 406-771-4364 or United Way at 406-727-3400