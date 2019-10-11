Great Falls Public Schools celebrated National Construction Week. The schools came together and handed out construction sticker books to kindergarten students.
On Monday and Friday people could visit Great Falls High School for a tour of the new high school house. 26 students helped work on the project, which is the most turnout ever over the past 5 years.
Everyone is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility on November 6th at 3:30 p.m.
The house will provide more courses to students by including culinary, welding, auto tech, and wood shop classes into their curriculum.