In tonight's Community Spotlight, Katie Richmond stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about a new program offered at the library, "Move it at the Library."
The new program will take place every Saturday at 10:30am starting Jan. 11th. It's meant to provide a safe space for parents/guardians to come with their children to get out some physical energy and get those brains working! Organizers are encouraging everyone to participate, not just the kids.
For more information, head over to the Great Fall Public Library's website.