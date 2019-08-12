  • Anchor/Reporter

Community Spotlight: MFW

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Roy Nollkamper from the Cut Bank International Airport stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Montana Fun Weekend" at the airport, August 16th-18th. 

This year's event will feature a car show, fly-in, "Trails and Ales Brewfest," breakfast, burnout contests, and much more!

Plus, a 50/50 raffle will help benefit programs with the Cut Bank Education Foundation.

For more information about the event, head to the Cut Bank International Airport's website

