In tonight's Community Spotlight, Roy Nollkamper from the Cut Bank International Airport stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming "Montana Fun Weekend" at the airport, August 16th-18th.
This year's event will feature a car show, fly-in, "Trails and Ales Brewfest," breakfast, burnout contests, and much more!
Plus, a 50/50 raffle will help benefit programs with the Cut Bank Education Foundation.
For more information about the event, head to the Cut Bank International Airport's website.