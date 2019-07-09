In tonight's Community Spotlight, Mark Kirsch, also known as "Man vs. Impossible," stopped by the KFBB studios to discuss his upcoming performance at the Mission Over Malmstrom Open House July 13-14th.
Mark's mission isn't just to pull giant airplanes (which he will be doing live on base this weekend) but to inspire others to chase their dreams and have dedication to stick to it.
He says, "Be the best you can be in that very moment. Everyone is a Super Hero!"
For more information, follow Man vs. Impossible on Instagram. For more details at Malmstrom's Open House, head to their website.