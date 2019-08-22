Community Spotlight: Luminaria Walk

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Anders Blewett of the River's Edge Trail Foundation, along with volunteers Hailey, Emma and Taylah, stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about this year's Luminaria Walk.
The Walk will take place along the River's Edge Trail on Saturday, August 24th from 7:00pm-11:00pm and will feature live music and food. Afterwards, be sure to stop by The Front Public House for a chance to win a Voyagers signed "Bisonfish" jersey.
For more information, head over to the trail's website.